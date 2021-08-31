Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OZON shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after buying an additional 1,041,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ozon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,095,000 after purchasing an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ozon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 60,029 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ozon by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Ozon by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,105 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ozon Company Profile
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
