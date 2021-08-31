P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIOIQ) Stock Price Up 2.7%

P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIOIQ) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 58,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 186,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIOIQ)

P10 Holdings Inc, formerly P10 Industries, Inc, focuses on monetizing intellectual property assets. The Company also focuses on acquiring businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. The Company has a range of patents available for licensing. The Company’s patent portfolio includes thermal and compressed air storage technology, which can be used in backup power applications.

