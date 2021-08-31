PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.