Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,866 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom makes up 3.3% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Nordstrom worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,251,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,011,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,861.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

