Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $13.05 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,740 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems comprises approximately 4.3% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Alliance Data Systems worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $1,039,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 62.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.87. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

