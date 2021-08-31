Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial makes up about 2.2% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CNA Financial worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. 142,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

