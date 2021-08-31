Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Takes $22.92 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,916,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 7.5% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.99. 24,516,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,470,838. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

