PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.25% of PacWest Bancorp worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PACW. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

