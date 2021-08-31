PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $641.50

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 641.50 ($8.38) and last traded at GBX 632.27 ($8.26), with a volume of 18415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632.50 ($8.26).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 601.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 558.71. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 31.41 ($0.41) dividend. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About PageGroup (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.