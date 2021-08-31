PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 491,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 29th total of 395,600 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PainReform during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PainReform during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in PainReform by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PainReform during the 1st quarter worth $3,710,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,088. PainReform has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

