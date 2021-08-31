Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.0% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after buying an additional 12,049,327 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,074,000 after buying an additional 5,610,074 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,391,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,197,121. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,969,027 shares of company stock worth $164,713,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

