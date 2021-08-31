Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s current price.

PALI opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Palisade Bio has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25.

In other Palisade Bio news, CFO John David Finley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

