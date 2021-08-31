Pallapay (PALLA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $631,435.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Pallapay has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $631,435.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00064284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00161055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.79 or 0.07282062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,958.20 or 1.00168145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00819506 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.