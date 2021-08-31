Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.95

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.95 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 15.40 ($0.20). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 16.18 ($0.21), with a volume of 4,285,117 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.95. The company has a market cap of £312.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05.

In other Pan African Resources news, insider Deon Louw sold 150,000 shares of Pan African Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £571,500 ($746,668.41).

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

