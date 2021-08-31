Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Hits $36.48 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 65.8% against the dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $36.48 million and $5.22 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00003649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00131376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00162355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.20 or 0.07284127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.40 or 0.99793406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00850055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

