Paparazzi (PAZZI) Market Cap Reaches $13,244.31

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

