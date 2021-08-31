Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $75,716.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 631,844,269 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

