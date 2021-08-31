Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,193 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Shares of Z stock opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,175. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.