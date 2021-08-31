Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,139 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 7.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Snap by 30.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,371,327.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

