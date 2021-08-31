Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 629 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,020,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,737,000 after acquiring an additional 509,241 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $163.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $164.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

