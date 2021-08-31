Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.