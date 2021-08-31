Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.