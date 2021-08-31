Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $488.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 168.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $490.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

