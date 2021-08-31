Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average of $98.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.