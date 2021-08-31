Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,291 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $2,460,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 36.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ares Management by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $76.71.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

