Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 593 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Globant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $322.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.61 and its 200 day moving average is $227.81. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $324.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

