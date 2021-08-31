Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,421.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,461.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,314.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

