Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 34,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 38,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 41,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $171.99 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average is $158.38.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

