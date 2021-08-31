Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $301.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.13 and a 200-day moving average of $304.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

