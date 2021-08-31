ParkinGo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $626.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $626.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,835.11 or 1.00084071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00065378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009334 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008377 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

