Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $38.93 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,708 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

