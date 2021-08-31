Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 1,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd M. Cleveland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00.

Shares of PATK stock traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $81.61. 136,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after acquiring an additional 111,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after buying an additional 104,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.