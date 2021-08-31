Patrick Kirscht Sells 2,000 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Kirscht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,770. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $708.19 million, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after buying an additional 326,941 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 473.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after buying an additional 860,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

