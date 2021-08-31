Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNBK. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,206,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 155,013 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 67,519 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 0.88. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

