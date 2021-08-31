Paul Carreiro Sells 3,300 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,300 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$203.90, for a total transaction of C$672,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$786,027.56.

Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total transaction of C$738,763.13.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total transaction of C$340,610.00.

KXS stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$203.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,772. The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,262.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$170.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$157.33. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on KXS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$201.50.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

