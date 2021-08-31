Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.98. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $488.85 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $490.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.74 and its 200-day moving average is $380.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 168.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.