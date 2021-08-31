Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.98. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $488.85 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $490.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.74 and its 200-day moving average is $380.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 168.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

