Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC opened at $488.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.27. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $490.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

