PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $57,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.86. 508,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.12 and its 200 day moving average is $268.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

