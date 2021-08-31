PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 6.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.82. 262,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $337.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.99.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.