PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Up 20.8% in August

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 9,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.62. 363,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,597. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.99. The company has a market capitalization of $335.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $311,152,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

