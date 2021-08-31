PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,136,673 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.77% of PBF Energy worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PBF Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in PBF Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PBF Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBF opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.97.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

