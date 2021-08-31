PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Update

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the July 29th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. PDL Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $237.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.47.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

