PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 651,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,634,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.