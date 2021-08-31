Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Penumbra worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,003. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $270.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 629.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

