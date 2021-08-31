pEOS (PEOS) One Day Volume Hits $38.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $1.65 million and $38.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00132961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00160540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.02 or 0.07302189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,053.76 or 0.99998049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.32 or 0.00812507 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

