Pepemon Pepeballs Price Reaches $114.02 on Major Exchanges (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $114.02 or 0.00233722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $7,519.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

