PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.90. 41,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,681. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $215.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

