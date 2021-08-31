PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 579,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,283 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,226,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,476,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.39. 5,291,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

