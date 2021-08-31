PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lifted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,729,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,853 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of PepsiCo worth $771,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 101,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $215.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

