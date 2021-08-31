Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up to $47.86

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.86, but opened at $50.15. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 27,831 shares.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 173.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $115,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
