Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up to $47.86

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.86, but opened at $50.15. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 27,831 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 173.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $115,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

